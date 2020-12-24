Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share glimpse of California home in Christmas card

In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave...
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT)- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving people a glimpse of their new California life in their 2020 Christmas card. The card was shared on social media by Mayhew, Markle is a royal patron of the animal welfare non-profit since 2019.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” Mayhew posted on Twitter along with the image of Prince Harry, Markle and their 19-month-old son, Archie.

The Christmas card photo is an artist illustration of a photograph showing the family in the backyard of their California home. The photo was reportedly taken by Markle’s mother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Britain earlier this year and moved to Southern California.

The small Christmas tree in the photo will live on past the holidays.

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People magazine.

In a statement shared on the Mayhew website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they gave to multiple organizations this year.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us,” reads the statement attributed to the couple on Mayhew’s website.

The couple stepped down from their roles as senior working royals at the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering...
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
ICU
Christmas in the ICU means decorations, lights and many tears
A deer stranded on an icy reservoir was saved thanks to two quick thinking men in Cranmoor.
Daring deer rescue: A hands-on solution saves deer stranded on icy reservoir
Florida officials investigating if Pythons are safe to eat