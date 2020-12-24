Rick Barnes dons ‘ugly’ Vols Christmas sweater following Wednesday night win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether you call it “ugly” or “festive” there’s no debate that Rick Barnes’s Vols themed Christmas sweater is certainly a head-turner.

Barnes said he donned the gaudy garment at the request of Associate AD for Communications Tom Satkowiak and the amusement of his grandkids.

“It’s very ugly, to be honest with you,” said Barnes during a Wednesday night press conference. “I did it so I could also take a picture of it, or a video and send it to my grandkids, but if you saw it in person you wouldn’t be very impressed.”

The Basket Vols remained undefeated after their 80-60 win over USC Upstate.

