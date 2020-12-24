Advertisement

Rural Metro: House fire breaks out near Christmas tree

Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire along Providence Glen Ln. in West Knox County Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries reported in Knox County house fire Wednesday.
No injuries reported in Knox County house fire Wednesday.(Rural Metro, WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire along Providence Glen Ln. in West Knox County Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the department said crews found the home filled with smoke and it appeared there had been a fire in, or around, a Christmas tree. Everyone inside reportedly self-evacuated before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

“Remember not to overload electrical circuits with Christmas lights and keep all heat sources away from your decorations,” Jeff Bagwell, RMF spokesperson, said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

