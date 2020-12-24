Rural Metro: House fire breaks out near Christmas tree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire along Providence Glen Ln. in West Knox County Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the department said crews found the home filled with smoke and it appeared there had been a fire in, or around, a Christmas tree. Everyone inside reportedly self-evacuated before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

“Remember not to overload electrical circuits with Christmas lights and keep all heat sources away from your decorations,” Jeff Bagwell, RMF spokesperson, said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

