Seymour woman helps spread holiday cheer by writing letters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Katie Palmer is feeling under the weather right now after a COVID diagnosis over a week ago, but she feels well enough to help her community while remaining safe.

Palmer has decided to put a mailbox in her yard that brings Christmas cards addressed to Santa Clause to her. And since we all know how busy Santa is, Katie decided to help with the process.

She says that there’s been a few reactions to letters from Santa that have made her smile saying that’s what it’s all about.

Since Palmer has COVID, she is making sure to use a glue stick instead of licking any envelopes, as well as use additional disinfectant at the end of each note.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.