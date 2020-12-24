Advertisement

State: Dozens of COVID-hit hospitals in Tennessee not taking transfers

Governor Bill Lee
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s top health official says dozens of hospitals in the state have stopped taking transfer patients because they are already overwhelmed during one of the nation’s worst recent outbreaks of COVID-19.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said hospitalizations and deaths continue to be at a “critical stage” in the state now dealing with a post-Thanksgiving surge.

Officials have pleaded with the public not to gather with other households indoors for Christmas and New Year’s and to wear a mask, which is required in public in some counties at the discretion of local officials, but GOP Gov. Bill Lee has not mandated the practice statewide.

