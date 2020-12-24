Advertisement

Sweetwater police seizes 30 lbs. of THC-laced candy

More than 30 pounds of THC-laced candy was seized by Sweetwater police Tuesday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) -More than 30 pounds of THC-laced candy was seized by Sweetwater police Tuesday.

According to SPD, officers responded to a closed business Tuesday morning in reference to a suspicious subject in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the subject and observed narcotics in the passenger seat.

SPD says 3 large bags that contained over 200 THC laced edibles were located in the trunk of the vehicle. The edibles were packaged to look like grocery store candies.

“This is a concern of the Sweetwater Police Department because of the way these drugs were packaged, which makes it dangerous for our youth,” said Sweetwater police Chief Byrum.

Officers say the dosage is around 159,000 milligrams of THC weighing around 30 lbs.

