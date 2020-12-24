Talking parrot goes missing, Knoxville owner offers reward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A talking parrot isn’t hard to miss, which is why his owner is asking for the public’s help in his return.

Tuesday night was the last time Deanna Lewis told WVLT News she saw her yellow Lutino Indian Ringneck named Lokie.

Lewis said she doesn’t believe he’s traveled far from her home near Western Avenue. The mimicking bird is not acclimated to East Tennessee’s cold temperature and needs to be kept inside, according to Lewis.

“He’s a personal bird. He’s almost like another child. He can be so loving when it comes to nighttime or his afternoon naps,” said Lewis. “He can say things like peek-a-boo or what you’re doing.”

Lewis is offered a $100 reward to anyone who brings him home. She can be reached at 865-443-2490.

