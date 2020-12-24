Advertisement

Talking parrot goes missing, Knoxville owner offers reward

Tuesday night was the last time Deanna Lewis said she saw her yellow Lutino Indian Ringneck.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A talking parrot isn’t hard to miss, which is why his owner is asking for the public’s help in his return.

Tuesday night was the last time Deanna Lewis told WVLT News she saw her yellow Lutino Indian Ringneck named Lokie.

Lewis said she doesn’t believe he’s traveled far from her home near Western Avenue. The mimicking bird is not acclimated to East Tennessee’s cold temperature and needs to be kept inside, according to Lewis.

“He’s a personal bird. He’s almost like another child. He can be so loving when it comes to nighttime or his afternoon naps,” said Lewis. “He can say things like peek-a-boo or what you’re doing.”

Lewis is offered a $100 reward to anyone who brings him home. She can be reached at 865-443-2490.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February

Latest News

Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Alan Williams reads The Christmas Story
Alan Williams reads ‘The Bliblical Christmas Story’
No injuries reported in Knox County house fire Wednesday.
Rural Metro: House fire breaks out near Christmas tree
What Christmas movie is Tennessee's favorite? / Source: (Canva)
Knox County libraries help reel in new, classic films for family at-home movie nights
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort