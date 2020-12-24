Advertisement

TDOT preparing for Christmas Eve winter weather

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing to keep the roads clear as winter weather is forecast to hit East Tennessee.

A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect through Friday, as a cold front moves into the area.

Due to the heavy rain ahead of the snow, TDOT officials said they are limited in what they can do to prepare the roads. Crews said, as the rain slows they will begin treating the roads.

“Right now, in terms of what our plans are, we’re still formulating those plans in terms of when we’re bringing in crews, when they’re going to head out to their routes and that’s something that we often have to adjust as the weather forecast changes as well,” said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

TDOT crews said people should avoid traveling if possible.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

Snow Moves Into West Knoxville
Snow Moves Into West Knoxville
KARM signage on a building
KARM preparing to take in hundreds of guests amid freezing temps
KARM signage on a building
KARM preparing to take in hundreds of guests amid freezing temps
Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering...
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020