TDOT preparing for Christmas Eve winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing to keep the roads clear as winter weather is forecast to hit East Tennessee.

A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect through Friday, as a cold front moves into the area.

Due to the heavy rain ahead of the snow, TDOT officials said they are limited in what they can do to prepare the roads. Crews said, as the rain slows they will begin treating the roads.

“Right now, in terms of what our plans are, we’re still formulating those plans in terms of when we’re bringing in crews, when they’re going to head out to their routes and that’s something that we often have to adjust as the weather forecast changes as well,” said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

TDOT crews said people should avoid traveling if possible.

Currently sleeting in west Knoxville. Stay off the roads if possible as @myTDOT crews continue to treat interstates and state routes. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 24, 2020

