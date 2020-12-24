Tennessee Football | What a difference a year makes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time last year, the Vols had just come off their 5th straight win and headed for six in a row with a victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Bowl. After extending that streak to eight games, the bottom began to fallout for Tennessee.

The Vols proceeded to lose six straight games and finish with a 3-7 record in what was a most unusual 2020 season, thanks in part to a world wide pandemic, one which would take it’s toll on Rocky Top. Prior to and throughout the season the virus would affect the way Jeremy Pruitt’s team would prepare for what was an all SEC schedule. And as we’ve seen the fight with Covid has carried over into the post season with the Vols forced to back out of their Liberty Bowl invitation.

Add to all that, there’s an internal investigation taking place by the school’s compliance department regarding possible recruiting improprieties. The other question is, how will internal investigation of Tennessee football affect Jeremy Pruitt, who is 16 and 19 after three seasons as Tennessee’s coach. Sports Director Rick Russo discussed these issues with Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.