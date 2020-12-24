Advertisement

Tennessee Football | What a difference a year makes

Losing record and internal investigation leaves more questions than answers
Pruitt and Pittman speak after the game in Fayetteville on November 7, 2020.
Pruitt and Pittman speak after the game in Fayetteville on November 7, 2020.(University of Tennessee)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time last year, the Vols had just come off their 5th straight win and headed for six in a row with a victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Bowl. After extending that streak to eight games, the bottom began to fallout for Tennessee.

The Vols proceeded to lose six straight games and finish with a 3-7 record in what was a most unusual 2020 season, thanks in part to a world wide pandemic, one which would take it’s toll on Rocky Top. Prior to and throughout the season the virus would affect the way Jeremy Pruitt’s team would prepare for what was an all SEC schedule. And as we’ve seen the fight with Covid has carried over into the post season with the Vols forced to back out of their Liberty Bowl invitation.

Add to all that, there’s an internal investigation taking place by the school’s compliance department regarding possible recruiting improprieties. The other question is, how will internal investigation of Tennessee football affect Jeremy Pruitt, who is 16 and 19 after three seasons as Tennessee’s coach. Sports Director Rick Russo discussed these issues with Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Walmart at the parkway
“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart
Two men charge for pulling gun on each other.
“We’re glad no customers or associates were seriously injured.” | Walmart addresses fight at Sevierville store
Emily Hardin in the hospital bed after receiving her heart transplant
Heart transplant recipient gifts donor’s mother an early Christmas present