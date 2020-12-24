Advertisement

The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020

Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”(Gray)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WVLT) - Plenty of fast food headlines were ate up in 2020.

Here are the top fast food products that were added and removed from menus this year.

The McRib returned

McDonald’s McRib sandwich returned nationwide this year for the first time since 2012. The popular sandwich, which debuted on menus in 1982, is back in the U.S. for a limited time, unlike in Germany, where it’s available year-round.

The McRib features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles.

New Chick-fil-A sandwich

Chick-fil-A is currently testing out a new sandwich in select locations: the Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese. Could this become a bigger thing across the country in 2021?

The company said the sweet and spicy sandwich is the original Chick-fil-A filet, drizzled with honey and topped with southern-style pimento cheese. It is served on a bun with pickled jalapenos.

New nuggets at McDonald’s

McDonald’s added a new Chicken McNuggets flavor for the first time since the menu item’s launch in 1983.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets hit U.S. restaurants in September — but only for a limited time. Until now, the flavor had only been available in limited runs at overseas locations.

Beyond meat at Pizza Hut

Plant-based meat became a pizza topping option. Pizza Hut announced in November it would launch two pizzas with Beyond Meat’s plant-based sausage in the United States and the United Kingdom for a limited time.

Pizza Hut was the first national pizza chain to offer a plant-based meat topping, described as “seasoned with Italian herbs and spices so that you can still experience the delicious Italian Sausage taste you know and love, no sacrifice required.”

Taco Bell eliminates 12 menu items

To much chagrin from lovers of Taco Bell, the late-night favorite removed twelve popular menu items in 2020 including:

  • Layer Burrito
  • Quesarito (will remain available to order through the app or online)
  • Nachos Supreme
  • Beefy Fritos Burrito®
  • Spicy Tostada
  • Triple Layer Nachos
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco
  • Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
  • Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)
  • Chips & Dips
  • Mini Skillet Bowl

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

