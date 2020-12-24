Advertisement

U.S. Secret Service announces protection for Mr. S. Claus

Santa Claus who is expected to visit the United States and other countries on Christmas Eve tonight will now have special protection from the U.S. Secret Service.
Mrs. Claus
Mrs. Claus(Canva)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Wednesday, the U.S. Secret Service announced the activation of protection for “Mr. S. Claus, codename ‘Big Red.’

According to the agency, Wednesday’s announcement follows a similar announcement from the Director of the agency.

Further updates on protections for “Big Red” are expected to be released on social media via the #BigRedDetail hashtag.

