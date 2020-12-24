“We’re glad no customers or associates were seriously injured.” | Walmart addresses fight at Sevierville store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police said two men were charged after they drew guns on each other during a dispute at the Walmart on the Parkway.

Walmart’s corporate communications department addressed the fight Wednesday night.

“We’re glad no customers or associates were seriously injured,” Walmart wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the response of the Sevierville Police Department and the speed with which the suspects were apprehended.”

A Walmart spokesperson told WVLT News security video confirmed the two men were not employees.

According to police, 65-year old Pedro Salisipan Ngayan, Jr. of Pigeon Forge, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and 22-year old Dashawn Leon Bonner of Pensacola, Florida, was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.