“We’re glad no customers or associates were seriously injured.” | Walmart addresses fight at Sevierville store

Sevierville Police said two people were charged after multiple guns were displayed during a dispute between customers at the Sevierville Walmart on the Parkway.
Two men charge for pulling gun on each other.
Two men charge for pulling gun on each other.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police said two men were charged after they drew guns on each other during a dispute at the Walmart on the Parkway.

Walmart’s corporate communications department addressed the fight Wednesday night.

“We’re glad no customers or associates were seriously injured,” Walmart wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the response of the Sevierville Police Department and the speed with which the suspects were apprehended.”

A Walmart spokesperson told WVLT News security video confirmed the two men were not employees.

According to police, 65-year old Pedro Salisipan Ngayan, Jr. of Pigeon Forge, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and 22-year old Dashawn Leon Bonner of Pensacola, Florida, was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.

No injuries were reported.

