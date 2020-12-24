Advertisement

What’s open on Christmas Day

Are you looking for a meal on Christmas? WVLT has a list of places open on Christmas Day.
WF
WF(GIM)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you looking for a meal on Christmas? WVLT has a list of places open on Christmas Day.

Calhoun’s

All Calhoun’s locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Calhoun’s on Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, Maryville and on the River will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Calhoun’s Lenoir City will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Calhoun’s Oak Ridge and Pigeon Forge will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Chesapeake’s

Chesapeake’s will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copper Cellar

Both Copper Cellar restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.

The location on Cumberland Ave. will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m (upstairs only). The Kingston Pike location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make a reservation at the Cumberland Ave. location call 865-673-3411. To make a reservation at the Kingston Pike location call 865-673-3422.

IHOP

All IHOP restaurants will be open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Oliver Royale

Oliver Royale will be open on Christmas but encourage customers to make reservations. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny’s

All Denny’s restaurants will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Starbucks

The Starbucks on Kingston Pike will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Turkey Creek location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Cumberland Avenue location will be closed.

Waffle House

All locations of Waffle House will be open for 24/7.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size

Latest News

Mrs. Claus
U.S. Secret Service announces protection for Mr. S. Claus
Governor Bill Lee
State: Dozens of COVID-hit hospitals in Tennessee not taking transfers
File photo: Deer
Kentucky officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting
Heather Haley tracking rain to snow
Heavy rain to snowfall, patchy ice, frigid Christmas Day
KPD Body Cameras
KPD rolls out body cameras for officers