What’s open on Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you looking for a meal on Christmas? WVLT has a list of places open on Christmas Day.

Calhoun’s

All Calhoun’s locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Calhoun’s on Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, Maryville and on the River will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Calhoun’s Lenoir City will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Calhoun’s Oak Ridge and Pigeon Forge will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Chesapeake’s

Chesapeake’s will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copper Cellar

Both Copper Cellar restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.

The location on Cumberland Ave. will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m (upstairs only). The Kingston Pike location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make a reservation at the Cumberland Ave. location call 865-673-3411. To make a reservation at the Kingston Pike location call 865-673-3422.

IHOP

All IHOP restaurants will be open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Oliver Royale

Oliver Royale will be open on Christmas but encourage customers to make reservations. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny’s

All Denny’s restaurants will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Starbucks

The Starbucks on Kingston Pike will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Turkey Creek location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Cumberland Avenue location will be closed.

Waffle House

All locations of Waffle House will be open for 24/7.

