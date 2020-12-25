AT&T outage reported across Tennessee, Kentucky; Some EMS phones down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An outage has affected phone and internet service for AT&T customers across Middle and Eastern Tennessee and parts of Kentucky, including some EMS lines in the area.

AT&T confirmed that the outage is related to Friday morning’s explosion in downtown Nashville. NewsChannel 5 reported that AT&T and DirecTV coverage is being affected, as well.

Several local law enforcement agencies have reported outages and listed alternate numbers for residents to call in the event of an emergency.

Sumner County: Non-emergency calls 615-561-2080 or 615-561-2308. Emergency calls 615-561-2219 or 615-561-2299 or 615-561-2254

Springfield Police or Springfield Fire: 615-384-8422 Ext. 3.

Rutherford County: Call 629-201-5056.

Goodlettsville: All emergency calls 615-851-2216.

La Vergne: 615-892-0168 or 615-416-4592

