Advertisement

AT&T outage reported across Tennessee, Kentucky; Some EMS phones down

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An outage has affected phone and internet service for AT&T customers across Middle and Eastern Tennessee and parts of Kentucky, including some EMS lines in the area.

AT&T confirmed that the outage is related to Friday morning’s explosion in downtown Nashville. NewsChannel 5 reported that AT&T and DirecTV coverage is being affected, as well.

Several local law enforcement agencies have reported outages and listed alternate numbers for residents to call in the event of an emergency.

Sumner County: Non-emergency calls 615-561-2080 or 615-561-2308. Emergency calls 615-561-2219 or 615-561-2299 or 615-561-2254

Springfield Police or Springfield Fire: 615-384-8422 Ext. 3.

Rutherford County: Call 629-201-5056.

Goodlettsville: All emergency calls 615-851-2216.

La Vergne: 615-892-0168 or 615-416-4592

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
WF
What’s open on Christmas Day
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Police: Warning blared from RV before Nashville explosion

Latest News

Knox County 911 experiencing phone outages
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces park closure due to snow, icy road conditions
Shannon Brotherton shared this picture of the snow from Hamblen County.
Brutally cold air settles in for the night
AT&T Logo
AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion