AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with AT&T are reporting outages in Nashville and Middle Tennessee related to the explosion downtown Christmas morning.

AT&T is responding to people posting to Twitter that they are aware of the issues and are contributing them to the blast.

Karen, we are in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas. This is due to damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We appreciate your patience. — AT&T Help (@ATTHelp) December 25, 2020

Several emergency 911 departments are reporting emergency service outages as well, including Knox County.

***ATTENTION KNOX CO TN RESIDENTS*** We are experiencing unexpected outages with our 911 lines. If you try to call 911 in Knoxville/Knox Co and cannot get though, please call us at 215-1179. Thank you in advance for your understanding — Knox County e911 (@KnoxTN911) December 25, 2020

The outages stretch into Kentucky also.

We are experiencing a wide-spread problem for 9-1-1. If you call and do not get an answer, call 270-393-1559. 9-1-1 is working but very slow. We will keep you updated. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) December 25, 2020

Officials are asking people to use the non-emergency phone line if they’re having difficulties reaching an operator.

