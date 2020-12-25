Advertisement

AT&T reports outages related to Nashville explosion

Dec. 25, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with AT&T are reporting outages in Nashville and Middle Tennessee related to the explosion downtown Christmas morning.

AT&T is responding to people posting to Twitter that they are aware of the issues and are contributing them to the blast.

Several emergency 911 departments are reporting emergency service outages as well, including Knox County.

The outages stretch into Kentucky also.

Officials are asking people to use the non-emergency phone line if they’re having difficulties reaching an operator.

