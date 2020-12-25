Authorities urge extreme caution on snow covered roads across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities across East Tennessee continue to urge drivers to use caution as snow continues to pile up.

The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.

Roads across the area have closed and many incidents have ult occurred as a result of the snow.

KPD has activated level two of its Severe Weather Plan. Officers are temporarily doubled up in severe weather cars and supervisors are closely screening and monitoring calls.

Officials said law enforcement response may be altered or delayed during this time.

Police advise drivers to avoid interstates whenever possible.

Morristown Police have activated their inclement weather plan.

According to MPD, officers will respond to emergency calls for service and traffic crashes involving injury.

Drivers involved in crashes in which no one is injured are asked to exchange information at the scene and come to the police department after the weather clears for a police report.

Drivers should avoid the following areas:

Anderson County

- Hazardous conditions reported on Park Lane and Buffalo Road

Campbell County

- According to police, all roads are experiencing hazardous conditions

-Crash reported on Howard Baker Highway

Grainger County

-Hazardous conditions reported on Rutledge Pike and Highway 25E

Jefferson County

-Severe conditions reported on Highway 411

Knox County

-Crash reported on State Route 168 Eastbound at Martin Mill Pike. Eastbound lanes partially blocked.

-Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-640 East at Mile Marker 8. Right lanes blocked.

-Traffic moving slow on I-75 North due to snow-covered roads

- State Route 168 closed at Jim Armstrong Road in Knox County due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer

