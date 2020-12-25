Brutally cold air settles in for the night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Flurries will come to an end as the brutally cold air settles in for Christmas night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

How much snow did you get? We have snow totals ranging from 12″ at Mt. LeConte to 5″ in Sevierville and 2.5″ in Maryville. The snow you have will stay into Saturday as temperatures struggled to get out of the 20s on Christmas Day.

Snowfall reports from across the region. (WVLT)

Saturday we’ll wake up to generally clear skies, patches of ice and temperatures near 14. It’s going to fee like single digits in many areas. Wind chill advisories continue for the Smoky Mountains where it’s going to be 5-15 below zero.

The sunshine on Saturday will help us to warm into the upper 30s to near 40 in some locations.

Saturday night we’ll have temperatures fall once again to near 27 with clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday we’re warmer and that comes with another generally sunny day. Up to 51 for the high on Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday a brief disturbance will come through bringing a few sprinkles for Monday morning. Otherwise a mostly cloudy day on Monday.

The next best chance for rain arrives late in the day on Wednesday and stays through Thursday before finishing off as snow showers for Friday morning. So New Year’s Eve will be wet and New Year’s Day will be cold. Overall just a trace of snow is expected at this point. From the rain, we could pick up another inch to inch and a half Wednesday and Thursday.

8 Day Planning Forecast shows another wave of snow for the end of the week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.