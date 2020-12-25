Christmas flurries brings the deep freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Merry Christmas! Most of the snow is wrapping up. Now the WVLT Weather Alert is all about the frigid weather. Wind chills will be in the teens all day. The snow and icy underlayer on the roads: they’re not melting today.

Another storm comes in on New Year’s Eve. That could bring more heavy rain and some falling snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s really cold, mostly cloudy, and the snow is getting crunchy. With a west-northwest breeze of 10-20 mph throughout the day, wind chills will make it feel like the teens at best. Many will feel like it’s closer to 0° outside!

There are still a few stray bands of snow charting through our area today, especially early afternoon. These should not add too much to our already-impressive snow totals, but may reduce visibility. Be mindful that many backroads and secondary roads are completely snow and ice covered. If you are traveling for Christmas, you’ll certainly want to budget extra time for slower driving speeds and to clear ice and snow off of the car or van.

The WVLT Weather Alert continues all day and it’s focused on the bitter cold. The actual high will stay in the 20s all across the map.

Tonight it’s even more frigid. We’re shooting for 14° in Knoxville. Even if we are a little warmer, say 16°, that would still be the coldest morning in 706 days, since the end of January 2019.

LOOKING AHEAD

After Saturday’s really cold start, we’re topping out near 40 degrees. The sun will help melt a little of the ice and snow, and we’re starting to watch rising river levels.

Sunday and Monday continue the melt. There’s a hint of rain Sunday night and into early Monday. The chances and amounts are down considerably. Rain is here Wednesday night, though, as the start of New Year’s celebrations could be soggy! There’s another big storm across the Midwest and it arrives here. That may end up as snow late New Year’s Eve and into Friday morning.

