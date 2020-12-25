Knox County 911 experiencing phone outages
Knox County E-911 asks if you dial 911 and can’t get through to call 865-215-1179.
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County emergency 911 center reported phone outages Friday afternoon.
The outages followed an explosion in Nashville that left AT&T customers in the city and surrounding Middle Tennessee cities without service Christmas morning.
