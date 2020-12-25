Knox County 911 experiencing phone outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County emergency 911 center reported phone outages Friday afternoon.

Please be aware of this message from Knox County E911, who is experiencing unexpected outages with the 911 lines. If you call 911 and cannot get through, please call 865-215-1179. Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, December 25, 2020

The outages followed an explosion in Nashville that left AT&T customers in the city and surrounding Middle Tennessee cities without service Christmas morning.

Knox County E-911 asks if you dial 911 and can’t get through to call 865-215-1179.

