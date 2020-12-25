Knox County Sheriff’s Office only responding to emergency calls due to deteriorating road conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas Eve brought about a beautiful evening filled with heavy snow, but those same weather conditions can be dangerous for drivers.

On Thursday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced it will only respond to emergency calls due to deteriorating road conditions. Sheriff Tom Spangler also urged the public to stay home unless it’s for an emergency.

“If you must travel, use extreme caution, drive slowly and leave plenty of space between trees, power lines as the snow accumulates,” the department said in a statement.

