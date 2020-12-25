Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office only responding to emergency calls due to deteriorating road conditions

Sheriff Tom Spangler asked the public to stay home on Christmas Eve unless it’s for an emergency.
Courtesy: Eddie Wright
Courtesy: Eddie Wright(Courtesy: Eddie Wright)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas Eve brought about a beautiful evening filled with heavy snow, but those same weather conditions can be dangerous for drivers.

On Thursday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced it will only respond to emergency calls due to deteriorating road conditions. Sheriff Tom Spangler also urged the public to stay home unless it’s for an emergency.

“If you must travel, use extreme caution, drive slowly and leave plenty of space between trees, power lines as the snow accumulates,” the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

WVLT
Mobile Meals volunteers delivering Christmas meals, gifts
The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
More than 12K without power in Sevier County
According to the zoo, the foal was born to Lydia and Die Toekoms, and is the first mountain...
Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby zebra in time for holidays
Anyone who sees the trailer or truck is asked to contact Detective John Thornton at 865-429-7424.
Pigeon Forge Police searching for trailer stolen from DreamMore Resort