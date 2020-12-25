KUB crews restoring power following widespread outages
The Knoxville Utilities Board announced Friday morning that crews have been working to restore power after widespread outages following heavy snow Thursday night.
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 22,000 Knoxville residents were without power Thursday night. Around 10:30 p.m. thousands of residents had their power restored.
Knoxville Utilities Board reported 16,637 residents without power around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
KUB said crews worked overnight to reduce outages to less than 8,000 after yesterday’s heavy snow. They will continue working throughout the day today to restore power to everyone impacted.
If you need to report an outage, please visit KUB.org.
