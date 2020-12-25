KUB crews restoring power following widespread outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Utilities Board announced Friday morning that crews have been working to restore power after widespread outages following heavy snow Thursday night.

More than 22,000 Knoxville residents were without power Thursday night. Around 10:30 p.m. thousands of residents had their power restored.

Knoxville Utilities Board reported 16,637 residents without power around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

KUB said crews worked overnight to reduce outages to less than 8,000 after yesterday’s heavy snow. They will continue working throughout the day today to restore power to everyone impacted.

Crews have worked to reduce outages to less than 8,000 this morning and will continue to work throughout Christmas day until all power is restored. Please keep a safe distance from downed lines and be safe when traveling today. pic.twitter.com/cdamwhIfZh — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) December 25, 2020

If you need to report an outage, please visit KUB.org.

