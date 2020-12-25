Mobile Meals volunteers delivering Christmas meals, gifts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mobile Meals is delivering meals and gifts to more than 1,100 homebound seniors across 70 Mobile Meals routes.

On Christmas Day, Mobile Meals will serve 620 Knox County seniors, the largest Christmas delivery count to date.

Through community donations, a gift bag filled with necessities will be delivered to each meal recipient.

“Every meal delivery day is important, but Christmas Day is one of the most important delivery days. The homebound seniors appreciate their community friends taking the time out of their holiday to serve a meal and provide a friendly visit on a day that can leave so many feeling lonely and isolated,” said Judith Pelot, Nutrition Services Director, “During this holiday season, as always, we are very thankful for all of our community support. We couldn’t do it without the efforts of so many in Knox County.”

Volunteers will be picking up meal routes at the Mobile Meals Kitchen between 9:15 – 10:15 am.

