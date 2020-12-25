Advertisement

Rural Metro investigating Powell house fire

Officials believe fire started from flue pipe in wood stove
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro is investigating a house fire at a Powell residence.

According to officials, crews responded to a house fire on the 200 block of East Copeland Road around 9:31 a.m. Friday Dec. 25.

Upon arrival crews discovered heavy fire in the attic believed to have been originated from the flue pipe for the wood stove.

Crews extinguished the fire in the attic.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

