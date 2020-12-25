Several thousand KUB customers still without power, outages could last through weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Knoxville Utilities Board customers were without power as of Christmas evening.

KUB announced Friday morning that crews had been working to restore power after widespread outages following heavy snow Thursday night.

As of Friday afternoon, around 7,700 customers were still without power.

KUB said around 16 crews were working around the clock to restore power to communities, and several more would be coming in to help.

“KUB will continue to assess damages, clear trees and debris, and mobilize crews and resources around the clock to facilitate power restoration to all impacted customers,” KUB said in a release around 4 p.m. Friday.

The utilities company asks that customers continue to report outages and stay away from downed power lines and trees for safety reasons.

“Restoration Time Frames Large numbers of trees and wires were reported down following the storm. Although KUB has made significant progress since yesterday, the heavy, wet snow and freezing temperatures are causing additional limbs and trees to fall, creating additional outages. Crews have had challenges accessing the lines due to the number of downed trees and other damage. Even getting to the job has been difficult in some cases where snow and ice has made travel treacherous. Every job is different, but a typical repair job can take up to 4-6 hours. Replacing a pole can take a minimum of 6-8 hours,” the release said in part.

KUB said it is unsure at this time how long outages will last, but there would still be restorations happening through at least Sunday.

You can report an outage or check the status of your power restoration here.

