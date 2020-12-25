SNOW DAY: Viewers share photos of snow across East Tennessee
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow ripped through East Tennessee on Christmas Eve.
Viewers are sharing photos and video of snow falling in their neighborhoods.
Alene Spurlock captured this snowy scene in Maryville.
Debbi Stade-Self measured 3 inches of snow in Strawberry Plains.
Sharon McCann captured photos of her kid enjoying the snow on Christmas Eve.
