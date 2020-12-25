SNOW DAY: Viewers share photos of snow across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow ripped through East Tennessee on Christmas Eve.

Viewers are sharing photos and video of snow falling in their neighborhoods.

Alene Spurlock captured this snowy scene in Maryville.

Debbi Stade-Self measured 3 inches of snow in Strawberry Plains.

Sharon McCann captured photos of her kid enjoying the snow on Christmas Eve.

Show me your snow pictures!! Posted by Amanda Hara on Thursday, December 24, 2020

