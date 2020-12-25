Advertisement

SNOW DAY: Viewers share photos of snow across East Tennessee

Snow ripped across East Tenn. on Christmas Eve
Snow ripped across East Tenn. on Christmas Eve(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow ripped through East Tennessee on Christmas Eve.

Viewers are sharing photos and video of snow falling in their neighborhoods.

Alene Spurlock captured this snowy scene in Maryville.

Alene Spurlock captured the snow in Maryville.
Alene Spurlock captured the snow in Maryville.(Alene Spurlock)

Debbi Stade-Self measured 3 inches of snow in Strawberry Plains.

Debbi Stade-Self measured 3 inches of snow in Strawberry Plains.
Debbi Stade-Self measured 3 inches of snow in Strawberry Plains.(Debbi Stade-Self)

Sharon McCann captured photos of her kid enjoying the snow on Christmas Eve.

Sharon McCann captured photos of her kid enjoying the snow on Christmas Eve.
Sharon McCann captured photos of her kid enjoying the snow on Christmas Eve.(Sharon McCann)

Show me your snow pictures!!

Posted by Amanda Hara on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Click here to share your photos and videos.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

Courtesy: Eddie Wright
KCSO, KPD only responding to emergency calls due to deteriorating road conditions
WVLT
Mobile Meals volunteers delivering Christmas meals, gifts
The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
More than 12K without power in Sevier County
According to the zoo, the foal was born to Lydia and Die Toekoms, and is the first mountain...
Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby zebra in time for holidays