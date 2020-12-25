TBI investigating officer-involved shooting at West Tenn. gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

According to TBI, the shooting happened at a gas station on Highway 64.

TBI officials are currently on the scene. More details will be released as they become available.

Happening now: TBI Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a gas station on Hwy 64 in Oakland, TN. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/0Qv6DFaMVC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 25, 2020

