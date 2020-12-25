Advertisement

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting at West Tenn. gas station

TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Oakland, Tenn.
TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Oakland, Tenn.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

According to TBI, the shooting happened at a gas station on Highway 64.

TBI officials are currently on the scene. More details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

Snow ripped across East Tenn. on Christmas Eve
SNOW DAY: Viewers share photos of snow across East Tennessee
Courtesy: Eddie Wright
KCSO, KPD only responding to emergency calls due to deteriorating road conditions
WVLT
Mobile Meals volunteers delivering Christmas meals, gifts
The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
More than 12K without power in Sevier County