TBI investigating officer-involved shooting at West Tenn. gas station
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
According to TBI, the shooting happened at a gas station on Highway 64.
TBI officials are currently on the scene. More details will be released as they become available.
