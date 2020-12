LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (WVLT) -Texas officials reported Thursday, The Grinch has been captured.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, The Grinch is now in custody, and Christmas is safe for another year.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office reports that The Grinch is in custody, and Christmas is safe for another year... Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.