Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby zebra in time for holidays

According to the zoo, the foal was born to Lydia and Die Toekoms, and is the first mountain...
According to the zoo, the foal was born to Lydia and Die Toekoms, and is the first mountain zebra to be born in Knoxville.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of a new baby Zebra just in time for the holidays.

According to the zoo, the foal was born to Lydia and Die Toekoms, and is the first mountain zebra to be born in Knoxville.

The baby is nursing and healthy. Zookeepers said they have not yet determined the zebra’s gender are allowing the baby time to bond with its parents.

Zoo Knoxville is one of only 18 zoos in the country that work with this species as part of the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Species Survival Plan.

Mountain zebras are vulnerable to extinction due to habitat loss due to farming and livestock production. It is estimated that only 8,300 remain in the wild.

