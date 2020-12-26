Bundle up for another cold night!

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chill stays in the air as we move into the evening hours, warmer on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Teens and single digits across the board for Saturday morning. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Saturday night we’ll have temperatures fall once again to near 24 with clear skies.

We’ll wake up on Sunday with sunny blue skies and get ready for some warmth as temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the afternoon. Late in the evening on Sunday we’ll see increasing clouds.

So overnight Sunday we’ll say partly cloudy skies that become mostly cloudy by daybreak on Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few sprinkles will be around on Monday. Overall mostly cloudy skies. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Monday a brief disturbance will come through bringing a few sprinkles for Monday morning. Otherwise a mostly cloudy day on Monday. Monday’s high will be in the mid 40s.

The next best chance for rain arrives late in the day on Wednesday and stays through Thursday before finishing off as snow showers for Friday morning. So New Year’s Eve will be wet and New Year’s Day will be cold. Overall just a trace of snow is expected at this point. From the rain, we could pick up another inch to inch and a half Wednesday and Thursday.

The next WVLT Weather Alert Day is on Thursday. We’re looking for periods of rain that will lead to standing water in locations. Expect up to 1″ or more rain from Wednesday into early Friday morning.

Future Rainfall Wednesday into Thursday. (WVLT)

As temperatures drop Thursday night into Friday morning the remaining moisture will lead to some snow showers across the area. Right now just how much we get is still being fine tuned, but for sure we’ll have some patches of ice from the cold air for the start of our new year.

One model predicts nearly a foot of snow in Monticello to around 2" in Knoxville. (Valid as of Saturday 3 p.m.) (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

After the precipitation ends Friday we’re left with a dry weekend and mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures stay cold overnight into the 20s and in the afternoon we’ll warm to the low to mid 40s.

Our Next WVLT Weather Alert Day is Thursday for heavy rain at times and a transition to snow by Friday morning. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.