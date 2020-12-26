Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Tennessee

KTUU
KTUU
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Tennessee.

TDOH said in a Tweet Saturday, there is no microchip tracking.

Tennessee is the only state that is currently prioritizing building an emergency reserve of the coveted vaccine.

A review of each state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans by The Associated Press shows that Tennessee is the lone state to explicitly state that it will hold back a portion of the immunizations in “case of spoilage of vaccine shipped to facilities.”

For more information visit the website here.

