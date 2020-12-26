Advertisement

Crews from surrounding states arrive in Sevier Co. to aid in power restoration efforts

Sevier County officials alerted residents it could be an additional 24 to 48 hours until all power is restored in the county, even with the extra help.
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Electric crews from surrounding states arrived in Sevier County Saturday afternoon to help restore power to more than 12,000 residents who have been without electricity since Christmas Eve due to snowfall, rain and heavy winds.

Sevier County officials alerted residents it could still be another 24 to 48 hours until all power is restored in the county, even with the extra help.

“If you can travel safely, other accommodations should be considered if you do not have a safe heating source,” officials messaged in an emergency alert to residents Saturday afternoon.

