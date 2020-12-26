Advertisement

Dollywood closed Saturday due to hazardous road conditions

Dollywood sign
Dollywood sign(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dollywood officials announced Friday afternoon that the amusement park will remain closed on Saturday, Dec. 26 due to hazardous road conditions.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Crews continue to treat roads across east Tennessee on Christmas morning following Thursday’s snowfall.

Officials say interstates across the region are in good condition with some patches of ice and snow, mostly on ramps and bridges.

Officials with Dollywood say anyone with a one day pass for Saturday, is eligible for a rain-check to be used anytime between now and December 26th of 2021.

