Advertisement

Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy

By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drawing inspiration from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Benjamin Redd bought a 1978 Dodge Aspen and had a vision.

“I told my wife and daughter we are going to take the wagon and we are going to be the Griswolds and that’s where we went wild from that point on,” said Redd.

From the wood grain to the Christmas tree and lights, Redd and his family went all in.

“People are amazed, saying, ‘how do you get the lights to work?’ I said, oh, we got all kinds of things rigged up in there,” said Redd.

The Redds have been driving the car through Martinsville nearly every night leading up to Christmas.

“It’s all about fun, some people look with smiles and some look like we lost our minds, but that’s a part of life; we want to make everybody happy,” said Redd.

It took a couple days to bring everything together, but for Benjamin and his family, it was worth all the work.

“Knowing that we can spread joy to someone else is a great feeling. Everything that the world is going through right now, we need a little joy, laughter and peace, so it’s good to see people smiling,” said his wife and daughter, Sophia and Tarongular Redd.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
WF
What’s open on Christmas Day
The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.
Authorities urge extreme caution on snow covered roads across East Tennessee
A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect through Friday, as a cold front moves into the area.
TDOT continues to update road conditions across east Tennessee

Latest News

We start with the coldest weather in almost two years and finish the weekend with warmer temps.
Melting snow after coldest temps in 1,074 days
Frigid to start Saturday but sun helps the melt
Frigid to start Saturday but sun helps the melt
The TBI said the suspect, identified as Michael Brandon Joyner, 39, is dead after he attacked...
TBI investigating West Tenn. officer-involved shooting
Japan to eliminate gas-powered cars as part of “green growth plan”