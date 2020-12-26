Advertisement

Festival Lights at the Cove canceled Saturday due to hazardous conditions

The Cove at Concord Park
The Cove at Concord Park(Knox County Parks and Recreation)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Festival Lights at the Cove scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26 is canceled due to hazardous road conditions.

“We are going to cancel the Festival of Lights at the Cove tonight. There are a number of slick spots on the greenway and we’re concerned about some of the cables that are buried under the snow,” said the festival in a statement.

The festival says it has crews out there today and will plan to re-open Sunday, Dec. 27.

The event runs through Sunday, Jan. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
WF
What’s open on Christmas Day
The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.
Authorities urge extreme caution on snow covered roads across East Tennessee

Latest News

Nashville officers recognized
6 officers who first responded to Nashville explosion hailed for bravery: “They saved lives”
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
KTUU
COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Tennessee
Smoke rises from downtown after a reported explosion on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville,...
FAA declares temporary flying ban over Nashville following incident