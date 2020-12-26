Festival Lights at the Cove canceled Saturday due to hazardous conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Festival Lights at the Cove scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26 is canceled due to hazardous road conditions.

“We are going to cancel the Festival of Lights at the Cove tonight. There are a number of slick spots on the greenway and we’re concerned about some of the cables that are buried under the snow,” said the festival in a statement.

The festival says it has crews out there today and will plan to re-open Sunday, Dec. 27.

The event runs through Sunday, Jan. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

