Gov. Lee request President Trump to declare ‘State of Emergency’ following Nashville incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Lee has requested President Trump to declare a ‘State of Emergency’ following the downtown Nashville explosion Friday.

I have requested an emergency declaration from @POTUS to support ongoing efforts and relief. pic.twitter.com/7vwrvN1FBw — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 26, 2020

In a letter to President Trump, Lee says, “I request that you declare an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee as a result of an intentional explosion in Nashville, Davidson County.”

