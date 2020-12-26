Advertisement

Gov. Lee request President Trump to declare ‘State of Emergency’ following Nashville incident

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Lee has requested President Trump to declare a ‘State of Emergency’ following the downtown Nashville explosion Friday.

In a letter to President Trump, Lee says, “I request that you declare an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee as a result of an intentional explosion in Nashville, Davidson County.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
WF
What’s open on Christmas Day
The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.
Authorities urge extreme caution on snow covered roads across East Tennessee

Latest News

Smoke rises from downtown after a reported explosion on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville,...
FAA declares temporary flying ban over Nashville following incident
Some of the coldest weather in years!
Melting snow after coldest temps in 1,074 days
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
6 officers who first responded to Nashville explosion hailed for bravery: “They saved lives”
911 call
TDOH shares emergency numbers following Nashville explosion
Dollywood sign
Dollywood closed Saturday due to hazardous road conditions