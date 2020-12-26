Gov. Lee request President Trump to declare ‘State of Emergency’ following Nashville incident
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Lee has requested President Trump to declare a ‘State of Emergency’ following the downtown Nashville explosion Friday.
In a letter to President Trump, Lee says, “I request that you declare an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee as a result of an intentional explosion in Nashville, Davidson County.”
