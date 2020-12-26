I-75 in Loudon County shutdown following multi-vehicle crash
According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the interstate completely shutdown around 3:10 p.m. following the crash near Mile Marker 68.
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 75 in Loudon County is shutdown due to a multi-vehicle crash in southbound lanes Saturday afternoon.
According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the interstate completely shutdown around 3:10 p.m. following the crash near Mile Marker 68.
No information on injuries was immediately released.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.