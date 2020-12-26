I-75 in Loudon County shutdown following multi-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 75 in Loudon County is shutdown due to a multi-vehicle crash in southbound lanes Saturday afternoon.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the interstate completely shutdown around 3:10 p.m. following the crash near Mile Marker 68.

No information on injuries was immediately released.

This is a developing story.

