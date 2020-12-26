Advertisement

I-75 in Loudon County shutdown following multi-vehicle crash

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the interstate completely shutdown around 3:10 p.m. following the crash near Mile Marker 68.
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 75 in Loudon County is shutdown due to a multi-vehicle crash in southbound lanes Saturday afternoon.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, the interstate completely shutdown around 3:10 p.m. following the crash near Mile Marker 68.

DECEMBER 26, 2020 | 3:10 pm EST FIVE VEHICLE CRASH IN LOUDON COUNTY SHUTS DOWN INTERSTATE 75 SOUTHBOUND PHILADELPHIA,...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Saturday, December 26, 2020

No information on injuries was immediately released.

This is a developing story.

