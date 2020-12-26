Knox County convenience centers to delay opening due to road conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County convenience centers will open on a delayed schedule Saturday, December 26, due to icy road conditions, the county’s Communications Director announced Friday evening.

According to Knox County Communications Director Mike Donila, convenience centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Our crews are cleaning up the ice right now but will have to do more work in the morning due to the cold temperatures. Also, the Engineering and Public Works crews have removed more than 100 trees in the past 24 hours,” Donila said in an email Friday.

