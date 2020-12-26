KPD initiates “severe weather plan” after Christmas snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced Saturday that it has activated the first step of its “Severe Weather Plan” following the city’s Christmas Eve snowfall.

At 3 p.m., KPD will activate level 1 of its Severe Weather Plan. Drivers involved in minor property crashes are advised to exchange info & contact insurance company. Avoid the roads, if possible this evening, as road conditions will deteriorate when temps fall below freezing. pic.twitter.com/D4I4wgtPhD — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 26, 2020

Due to the hazardous icy road conditions, KPD has advised drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“Avoid the roads, if possible this evening, as road conditions will deteriorate when temps fall below freezing,” KPD said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.