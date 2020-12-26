Advertisement

KPD initiates “severe weather plan” after Christmas snow

Due to the hazardous icy road conditions, KPD has advised drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible.
(WJRT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced Saturday that it has activated the first step of its “Severe Weather Plan” following the city’s Christmas Eve snowfall.

Due to the hazardous icy road conditions, KPD has advised drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“Avoid the roads, if possible this evening, as road conditions will deteriorate when temps fall below freezing,” KPD said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.
Authorities urge extreme caution on snow covered roads across East Tennessee

Latest News

Swastikas were discovered on two gravestones inside Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Headstones bearing swastikas removed from veterans cemetery in Texas
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against...
Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead at 19
Christmas Eve 2020 at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
More than half a million people flew in America on Christmas Day
Snow is melting in East Tennessee. This picture is from Shannon Brotherton a WVLT Weather Vols...
Bundle up for another cold night!