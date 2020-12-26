KPD initiates “severe weather plan” after Christmas snow
Due to the hazardous icy road conditions, KPD has advised drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible.
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced Saturday that it has activated the first step of its “Severe Weather Plan” following the city’s Christmas Eve snowfall.
Due to the hazardous icy road conditions, KPD has advised drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible.
“Avoid the roads, if possible this evening, as road conditions will deteriorate when temps fall below freezing,” KPD said in a tweet.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.