Melting snow after coldest temps in 706 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you hear that? It’s our teeth chattering. The coldest weather in nearly two years sticks around Saturday morning. Luckily, it won’t last and the WVLT Weather Alert ends around 11:00 a.m.

There’s lots of sunshine both days this weekend. That blue sky will help to bust up the ice and snow. More rain is here (plus the possibility of more snow) on New Year’s Eve!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have pure blue skies today and that’s it for active weather. Of course, it’s frigid Saturday morning, with many in the single digits. Thankfully, the wind has slackened, removing a lot of the wind chill. Knoxville has not been this cold since January 21, 2019, a span of nearly two years! Some in Union County and Wayne County (KY) were in jeopardy of going below 0°!

With sunrise before 8:00 a.m., we should slowly climb out of the deep freeze. While we’re still quite a ways below the late December average high, 40° should be an improvement. The melted snow and ice will somewhat re-freeze Saturday night. Your neighborhood will start out from the lower 20s, to the middle 20s Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Powering through that cold morning, Sunday will actually be one of the warmer days all week! I’m increasing the sunshine we see the first half of the day. Clouds are here by dusk, though, priming us for the next round of rain.

Many stay dry on Monday. Those that do pick up fresh rain will not get much more than a tenth-of-an-inch. Still, the higher humidity will melt a lot of the remaining snow by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and much of Wednesday are quiet. By Wednesday evening, however, rain returns in the southern Smoky Mountains plus our Plateau counties. Almost everyone gets a soaking rain on Thursday, which is New Year’s Eve.

By midnight, as we ring in 2021, there’s likely to be snow at higher elevations!

