Officers injured, K-9s get frost bite searching for East Tennessee juvenile escapee

The police department said some of its officers received minor injuries and some K-9′s suffered frost bite during the search.
Mountain View Youth Development Center
Mountain View Youth Development Center Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee officers and K-9′s spent Christmas Eve searching for a Juvenile who escaped the Mountain View Youth Development Facility in Dandridge, whom has since been captured.

Jefferson County Sheriff Coffey and his deputies, K-9 units, The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cocke County deputies and Dandridge Police Department officers all aided in the search on Thursday, December 24.

“While many families were home enjoying Christmas Eve, these officers were out, some for four hours straight! In the snow and freezing temps last night tracking a juvenile, who at around 9pm jumped the outer fence and escaped from the Mountain View Youth Development facility. The juvenile who was serving time on felony charges was finally apprehended at around 2:10 am Christmas morning near the Zirkle Rd. Overpass and Hayfield way,” DPD said in a Facebook post Friday.

Posted by Dandridge Police Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

Posted by Dandridge Police Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

