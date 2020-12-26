Officers injured, K-9s get frost bite searching for East Tennessee juvenile escapee

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee officers and K-9′s spent Christmas Eve searching for a Juvenile who escaped the Mountain View Youth Development Facility in Dandridge, whom has since been captured.

Jefferson County Sheriff Coffey and his deputies, K-9 units, The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cocke County deputies and Dandridge Police Department officers all aided in the search on Thursday, December 24.

“While many families were home enjoying Christmas Eve, these officers were out, some for four hours straight! In the snow and freezing temps last night tracking a juvenile, who at around 9pm jumped the outer fence and escaped from the Mountain View Youth Development facility. The juvenile who was serving time on felony charges was finally apprehended at around 2:10 am Christmas morning near the Zirkle Rd. Overpass and Hayfield way,” DPD said in a Facebook post Friday.

I ********* ESCAPE ****** ESCAPE ********* I would like to take a moment this morning and say thank you to Sheriff... Posted by Dandridge Police Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

The police department said some of its officers received minor injuries and some K-9′s suffered frost bite during the search.

