Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion

A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments before a bomb exploded. Now, authorities believe human remains have been found near the site.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CBS)-A law enforcement source told CBS News a person of interest has been identified in connection to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville. The person is connected to the RV that exploded.

Police responded to a call of shots fired early Friday near the AT&T building in downtown Nashville. Instead, they found an RV that was blaring warnings about a bomb before it detonated around 6:30 a.m.

At least three people were wounded and Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said Friday that authorities had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion. They have not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim.

Police later said they believed the bombing to be an “intentional act.” No motive has been given.

