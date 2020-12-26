Advertisement

President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion

President Trump provided a statement Friday morning regarding the Nashville explosion.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -President Trump issued a statement Friday morning regarding the Nashville explosion.

“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said police responded to a call of shots fired just before 6 a.m. but found no immediate signs of a shooting, although officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and called for a hazardous unit. While they waited, the vehicle exploded.

Aaron said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition. He said some people were taken to the department’s central precinct for questioning but declined to give more details.

The FBI will be taking the lead in the investigation, said spokesman Joel Siskovic. Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene. The FBI is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, such as explosives violations and acts of terrorism.

