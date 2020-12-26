TBI investigating West Tenn. officer-involved shooting
The TBI said the suspect, identified as Michael Brandon Joyner, 39, is dead after he attacked an officer with a knife.
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting out of Oakland, Tennessee.
WMC reports the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a Murphy gas station on Highway 64 near Chickasaw Ridge Drive.
The witness, who called 911, said Joyner threatened him with the knife. When an officer arrived on the scene and confronted Joyner, the suspect stabbed the officer with two knives, WMC reported.
TBI said while Joyner attacked the officer, the officer fired his gun, killing him.
