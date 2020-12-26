TBI investigating West Tenn. officer-involved shooting

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting out of Oakland, Tennessee.

WMC reports the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a Murphy gas station on Highway 64 near Chickasaw Ridge Drive.

The TBI said the suspect, identified as Michael Brandon Joyner, 39, is dead after he attacked an officer with a knife.

The witness, who called 911, said Joyner threatened him with the knife. When an officer arrived on the scene and confronted Joyner, the suspect stabbed the officer with two knives, WMC reported.

TBI said while Joyner attacked the officer, the officer fired his gun, killing him.

Happening now: TBI Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a gas station on Hwy 64 in Oakland, TN. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/0Qv6DFaMVC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.