Advertisement

TBI investigating West Tenn. officer-involved shooting

The TBI said the suspect, identified as Michael Brandon Joyner, 39, is dead after he attacked an officer with a knife.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting out of Oakland, Tennessee.

WMC reports the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a Murphy gas station on Highway 64 near Chickasaw Ridge Drive.

The TBI said the suspect, identified as Michael Brandon Joyner, 39, is dead after he attacked an officer with a knife.

The witness, who called 911, said Joyner threatened him with the knife. When an officer arrived on the scene and confronted Joyner, the suspect stabbed the officer with two knives, WMC reported.

TBI said while Joyner attacked the officer, the officer fired his gun, killing him.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
WF
What’s open on Christmas Day

Latest News

Japan to eliminate gas-powered cars as part of “green growth plan”
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
KCSO ONLY RESPONDING TO EMERGENCY CALLS
TDOT: Knox County roadways in decent shape, crews are still out plowing and treating roads
Knox County convenience centers to delay opening due to road conditions