TDOT: Knox County roadways in decent shape, crews are still out plowing and treating roads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A TDOT spokesperson said roadways were clear and drying shoulder to shoulder as of Christmas night.

However, Knox County and surrounding areas are not out of the clear as freezing temperatures are expected to stay with us overnight. In response, TDOT crews are still treating and plowing roadways across the area, according to a spokesperson.

“Crews region-wide are on their routes, monitoring conditions and continuing to salt to keep roadways from refreezing overnight,” Mark Nagi, TDOT spokesperson, said.

Authorities across East Tennessee continue to urge drivers to use caution as snow continues to pile up.

Many areas in Knox and surrounding counties were in decent shape at nightfall with roadways cleared shoulder to shoulder and drying. /1 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 26, 2020

