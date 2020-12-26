Advertisement

TDOT: Knox County roadways in decent shape, crews are still out plowing and treating roads

A TDOT spokesperson said roadways are clear shoulder to shoulder and are drying as of Christmas night.
KCSO ONLY RESPONDING TO EMERGENCY CALLS
KCSO ONLY RESPONDING TO EMERGENCY CALLS(TDOT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A TDOT spokesperson said roadways were clear and drying shoulder to shoulder as of Christmas night.

However, Knox County and surrounding areas are not out of the clear as freezing temperatures are expected to stay with us overnight. In response, TDOT crews are still treating and plowing roadways across the area, according to a spokesperson.

“Crews region-wide are on their routes, monitoring conditions and continuing to salt to keep roadways from refreezing overnight,” Mark Nagi, TDOT spokesperson, said.

Authorities across East Tennessee continue to urge drivers to use caution as snow continues to pile up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
WF
What’s open on Christmas Day

Latest News

Japan to eliminate gas-powered cars as part of “green growth plan”
File image
TBI investigating West Tenn. officer-involved shooting
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
Knox County convenience centers to delay opening due to road conditions