Advertisement

Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead at 19

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against...
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of Jordan’s death but CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City reports that Jordan died in an accidental shooting.

Police in Denton, Texas reported via Twitter that they responded to a shooting on the 1100 Block of Avenue A. They said there was no danger to the public as the victim accidentally discharged the weapon. They did not identify the victim.

A day earlier, Jordan was named Pac-12′s newcomer of the year.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.

Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7, 200-pound player, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team’s offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a highly touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close out the season.

Utah was one of nearly two dozen major college football teams to decline an opportunity to play a postseason bowl game, instead allowing players who had been in strict COVID-19 protocols for months begin their off-seasons.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.
Authorities urge extreme caution on snow covered roads across East Tennessee

Latest News

Swastikas were discovered on two gravestones inside Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Headstones bearing swastikas removed from veterans cemetery in Texas
KPD initiates “severe weather plan” after Christmas snow
Christmas Eve 2020 at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
More than half a million people flew in America on Christmas Day
Snow is melting in East Tennessee. This picture is from Shannon Brotherton a WVLT Weather Vols...
Bundle up for another cold night!