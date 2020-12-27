Advertisement

AT&T reports significant restoration following Nashville explosion

Services were disrupted following Christmas morning blast
POwer outages
POwer outages(WHSV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -AT&T announced Sunday, there has been significant progress made in restoration efforts following the downtown Nashville explosion Friday.

The company reported power was restored to 4 floors of the building. More than 65% of mobility sites affected by the explosion on Friday have been restored.

AT&T said on Saturday, more than three feet of water was pumped out of the building’s basement, but access to the lower floors of the building is still limited.

“Teams are working to safely bring additional equipment online and reroute services through other facilities in the region. While mobility services have been restored in many areas, we still have more than 17 portable cell sites on the air to aid in communication, including for restoration teams and first responders. We are bringing in additional resources to support the recovery of wireline voice and data services and expect to have a fleet of 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment on site by the end of the day,” said the company in a statement.

AT&T says it will continue to provide updates as the recovery progresses.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
Some of the coldest weather in years!
Melting snow after coldest temps in 1,074 days
The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures

Latest News

KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
One man dead after overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
KUB, regional crews work to restore electricity for customers still without power
Source: KALB
Christmas has come to an end, but Kwanzaa has started
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home