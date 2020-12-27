Body found in woods near Turkey Creek sparks KPD, Knox County Medical Examiner investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Turkey Creek Sunday afternoon.

Officers are currently on the scene of a deceased person call in the woods on Parkside Drive near the Walmart in Turkey Creek. The Knox County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation and at this time it does not appear to be suspicious in nature. pic.twitter.com/7KEZemLMre — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 27, 2020

Officers were on the scene near the Walmart located on Parkside Drive following reports of a deceased person in the woods.

The Knox County Medical Examiner is assisting in the investigation.

KPD said the incident “does not appear to be suspicious in nature”.

