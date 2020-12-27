Advertisement

Body found in woods near Turkey Creek sparks KPD, Knox County Medical Examiner investigation

KPD said the incident "does not appear to be suspicious in nature".
Body found in woods near Parkside Drive
Body found in woods near Parkside Drive
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Turkey Creek Sunday afternoon.

Officers were on the scene near the Walmart located on Parkside Drive following reports of a deceased person in the woods.

The Knox County Medical Examiner is assisting in the investigation.

KPD said the incident “does not appear to be suspicious in nature”.

