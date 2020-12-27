Body found in woods near Turkey Creek sparks KPD, Knox County Medical Examiner investigation
KPD said the incident “does not appear to be suspicious in nature”.
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Turkey Creek Sunday afternoon.
Officers were on the scene near the Walmart located on Parkside Drive following reports of a deceased person in the woods.
The Knox County Medical Examiner is assisting in the investigation.
