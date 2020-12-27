KUB, regional crews work to restore electricity for customers still without power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board worked for days to restore electricity to customers still without power days after an outage sparked from snow Christmas Eve.

As of Saturday evening, around 1,592 customers were still without power, according to the KUB outage map.

The utilities company said 30 crews will continue to work overnight Saturday until all power is restored.

“KUB will continue to assess damages, clear trees and debris and mobilize crews and resources around the clock to facilitate power restoration to all impacted customers. New outages are decreasing, and crews will continue to focus on problems causing outages for large numbers of customers and those who have been out since Christmas Eve,” KUB said in a release.

KUB said 75 additional crews will work Sunday to aid in the power restoration efforts.

You can keep track of when your power will be restored here.

