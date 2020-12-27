Advertisement

KUB, regional crews work to restore electricity for customers still without power

The utility board said 30 crews will continue to work overnight Saturday until all power is restored.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board worked for days to restore electricity to customers still without power days after an outage sparked from snow Christmas Eve.

As of Saturday evening, around 1,592 customers were still without power, according to the KUB outage map.

The utilities company said 30 crews will continue to work overnight Saturday until all power is restored.

“KUB will continue to assess damages, clear trees and debris and mobilize crews and resources around the clock to facilitate power restoration to all impacted customers. New outages are decreasing, and crews will continue to focus on problems causing outages for large numbers of customers and those who have been out since Christmas Eve,” KUB said in a release.

KUB said 75 additional crews will work Sunday to aid in the power restoration efforts.

You can keep track of when your power will be restored here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.
Authorities urge extreme caution on snow covered roads across East Tennessee

Latest News

Source: KALB
Christmas has come to an end, but Kwanzaa has started
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
Swastikas were discovered on two gravestones inside Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Headstones bearing swastikas removed from veterans cemetery in Texas
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against...
Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead at 19