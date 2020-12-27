Advertisement

Man detained in Rutherford Co. after playing recording similar to that in Nashville explosion

As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated in connection to the incident.
Explosion reported in downtown Nashville
Explosion reported in downtown Nashville(NewsChannel5)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience store playing a recording similar to the one that was played moments before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the man was detained after he was reportedly playing the recording from his truck at Crossroads Market in Walter Hill Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect was detained following a traffic stop between Rutherford and Wilson County.

As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated in connection to the incident.

The incident is under investigation by deputies from both Rutherford County and Wilson County as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
Some of the coldest weather in years!
Melting snow after coldest temps in 1,074 days
The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
East Tennesseans could go days without power following widespread outages during frigid temperatures

Latest News

Knoxville Boy Scout gives back
Knoxville Boy Scout donates kits to help first responders, special needs children
KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
One man dead after overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
POwer outages
AT&T reports significant restoration following Nashville explosion