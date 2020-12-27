Man detained in Rutherford Co. after playing recording similar to that in Nashville explosion

WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience store playing a recording similar to the one that was played moments before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the man was detained after he was reportedly playing the recording from his truck at Crossroads Market in Walter Hill Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect was detained following a traffic stop between Rutherford and Wilson County.

As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated in connection to the incident.

The incident is under investigation by deputies from both Rutherford County and Wilson County as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

