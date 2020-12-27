Metro Nashville Police: ‘Downtown’ song was playing during Nashville explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Metro Nashville police the song ‘Downtown’ was played in the RV during the Nashville explosion incident Friday.

NewsChannel5 reporter Phil Williams reported the song by Petula Clark was used during the incident.

‘When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown,” Williams said was played.

